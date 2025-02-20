Boston (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Mavericks.

Boston will sit a fourth straight game since he's dealing with both a left ankle sprain and a non-COVID illness. He's been limited to only 12 appearances off the bench since the beginning of January, averaging 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals across 19.3 minutes per game in that span. His next chance to play will come against the Spurs on Sunday.