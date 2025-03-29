Boston (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Hornets.
Boston will miss his 23rd game in a row Sunday. He remains without a timetable as he recovers from a left ankle stress reaction.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Boston: Remains out for Friday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Boston: Out for at least two weeks•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Boston: Ruled out for Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Boston: Late scratch Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Boston: Upgraded to available•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Boston: Questionable to play Tuesday•