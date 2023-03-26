Ingram closed Saturday's 131-110 victory over the Clippers with 32 points (12-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and 13 assists in 34 minutes.

Ingram turned in a masterful performance, providing a key win for the Pelicans' final playoff push. Ingram was coming off a superb triple-double against the Hornets and kept the production rolling, converting 54.5 percent from the floor while providing a season-high 13 assists.