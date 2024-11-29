Ingram (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup versus the Grizzlies.
Ingram's absence streak will extend to three outings due to right calf soreness. With the star forward sidelined, Brandon Boston and Javonte Green will likely see an uptick in playing time. Ingram's next chance to feature will come in Sunday's game against the Knicks.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Iffy for Friday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Will not play vs. Raptors•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Sits out practice•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Won't play vs. Indiana•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Questionable for Monday•