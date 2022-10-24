Ingram was placed in the concussion protocol Monday and won't play Tuesday against the Mavericks, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Pelicans head coach Willie Green said earlier Monday that Ingram wasn't in the protocol, but the 25-year-old has now been diagnosed with a concussion after exiting Sunday's game against the Jazz after being struck in the head. He'll be forced to miss Tuesday's game since he won't be able to begin the return-to-play process until 24 hours after the injury occurred, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available Friday against the Suns. Devonte' Graham and Trey Murphy should see increased run Tuesday.