Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Added to injury report
Ingram is considered questionable for Monday's game against Detroit due to soreness in his right knee.
Ingram emerged from Saturday's loss to Boston with some soreness in his right knee, though it's unclear how severe the issue is. In the event he's held out, Nicolo Melli could expect to see an uptick in minutes.
