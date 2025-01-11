Ingram (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Celtics.
Ingram's absence streak will extend to 16 games Sunday due to a left ankle sprain. While the 27-year-old forward is overdue for an evaluation from the Pelicans, it seems unlikely he will return to action for Tuesday's matchup with Chicago.
