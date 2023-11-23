Ingram closed Wednesday's 117-112 win over the Kings with 23 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 30 minutes.
Ingram has scored at least 20 points in nine straight games. During that stretch, he's averaged 25.2 points, 5.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 49.2 percent from the field. Ingram's offensive usage may take a hit when CJ McCollum (chest) is cleared to return, but Ingram has proven he can coexist with both McCollum and Zion Williamson individually over the past two years, so it's just a matter of the Pelicans' trio thriving together.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Goes off for 31 points Monday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Stands out as playmaker•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 20 points in loss•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Top scorer in defeat•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Goes for 16 points in return•