Ingram closed Wednesday's 117-112 win over the Kings with 23 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 30 minutes.

Ingram has scored at least 20 points in nine straight games. During that stretch, he's averaged 25.2 points, 5.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 49.2 percent from the field. Ingram's offensive usage may take a hit when CJ McCollum (chest) is cleared to return, but Ingram has proven he can coexist with both McCollum and Zion Williamson individually over the past two years, so it's just a matter of the Pelicans' trio thriving together.