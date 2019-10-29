Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Another gem in Monday's loss
Ingram generated 27 points (10-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 134-123 loss to the Warriors.
Ingram has been absolutely sensational to start the season, upping his volume and efficiency, especially from beyond the arc. The Pelicans play an uptempo style that's typically friendly from a fantasy perspective, and Ingram will try to keep it rolling during Thursday's matchup with the Nuggets.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 35 points in loss•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 25 points in loss to Dallas•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 22 points in season opener•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Drops 18 ipoints in narrow win•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Strong showing in preseason debut•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Moves past blood clot issue•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...