Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Another gem in Monday's loss

Ingram generated 27 points (10-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 134-123 loss to the Warriors.

Ingram has been absolutely sensational to start the season, upping his volume and efficiency, especially from beyond the arc. The Pelicans play an uptempo style that's typically friendly from a fantasy perspective, and Ingram will try to keep it rolling during Thursday's matchup with the Nuggets.