Ingram logged 29 points (12-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 124-90 victory over Portland.

Fresh off winning the Western Conference Player of the Week, Ingram logged another all-around outing en route to a Pelicans' win. The former All-Star has scored at least 20 points and dished out at least four assists in seven straight games since returning from a two-game injury absence in mid-March.