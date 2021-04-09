Ingram (toe) is available for Friday's game against the 76ers, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Ingram had missed the last five games due to a sore right toe. It's not yet clear whether he'll have any restrictions in his first game back on the court, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him rejoin the starting lineup against Philadelphia.
