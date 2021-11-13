Ingram (hip) is available against the Grizzlies on Saturday, according to Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com.

A hip bruise forced Ingram to sit out two weeks of Pelicans games. Though they may not do so immediately, fantasy managers could soon benefit from the forward's best talent. Zion Williamson is sitting out about one more month of matchups due to his ongoing foot injury. Ingram averaged 25.0 points and 7.3 rebounds across six October games during Williamson's absence.