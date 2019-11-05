Play

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Career-high 40 points in loss

Ingram recorded 40 points (17-24 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 135-125 loss to the Nets.

Ingram showed no signs of being slowed by the head injury that forced him out of Saturday's matchup versus the Thunder, as he finished with a career high scoring total while contributing across every category except blocks. He was extraordinarily efficient as well, making nearly a third of his shot attempts. With three fully days off prior to Friday's bout versus the Raptors, Ingram has ample time to rest and recover following his career night.

More News
Our Latest Stories