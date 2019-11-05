Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Career-high 40 points in loss

Ingram recorded 40 points (17-24 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 135-125 loss to the Nets.

Ingram showed no signs of being slowed by the head injury that forced him out of Saturday's matchup versus the Thunder, as he finished with a career high scoring total while contributing across every category except blocks. He was extraordinarily efficient as well, making nearly a third of his shot attempts. With three fully days off prior to Friday's bout versus the Raptors, Ingram has ample time to rest and recover following his career night.