Ingram provided 30 points (11-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 36 minutes during Sunday's 118-103 win over Phoenix.

Ingram was part of the reason the Pelicans struggled from three-point range (6-24 3Pt as a team), but New Orleans still managed to shoot 47.1 percent from the field and committed just eight turnovers en route to evening the series. After a shaky Game 1 (18 points in 39 minutes), Ingram has emerged as a major force over the last three games, tallying 37, 34 and now 30 points apiece. During that span, he's up to 33.7 points, 7.3 boards, 5.3 assists and 2.3 threes per game.