Ingram (calf) is questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks.
Ingram last played on Nov. 22 and has missed the past four games, but the questionable tag suggests that he remains day-to-day. If Ingram is unable to suit up, his next chance to play comes Thursday against the Suns.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Won't play Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Absence streak continues Friday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Iffy for Friday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Will not play vs. Raptors•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Sits out practice•