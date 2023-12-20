Ingram tallied 34 points (11-18 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 11-12 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 115-113 loss to the Grizzlies.

The 11 made free throws matched a season high for Ingram, who also had an 11-for-12 showing from the charity stripe just three games earlier. Even though Zion Williamson has been generally healthy in 2023-24 after missing a significant portion of the 2022-23 season due to injury, Ingram hasn't had to sacrifice many touches on the offensive end. His 29 percent usage rate this season is just over one percentage point behind last season's rate (30.4 percent), and he's been able to offset that small drop by converting at a career-best 50.1 percent clip from the field.