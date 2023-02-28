Ingram finished Monday's 101-93 loss to the Magic with 25 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 38 minutes.

For the fifth game in a row, Ingram failed to produce any defensive statistics, but he delivered the goods in the three main fantasy categories while also shooting efficiently at the free-throw line on heavy volume. Though the Pelicans have dropped five of their last six games to drop under .500 for the season, a healthy Ingram has at least produced well for fantasy managers after missing all of December and most of January with a left big toe injury. Over his nine appearances in February, Ingram finished with fewer than 25 points just once and chipped in 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 three-pointers per contest while shooting 49 percent from the field and 87.7 percent from the charity stripe.