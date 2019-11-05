Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Cleared to play

Ingram (head) is starting Monday's game against the Nets, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Ingram was considered a game-time call by the Pelicans, but he's been given the green light to start. He's averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the first six games of the 2019-20 campaign.