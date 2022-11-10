Ingram recorded 22 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 115-111 win over the Bulls.

Ingram continues to play well after a four-game absence due to a concussion, as the veteran forward has scored at least 20 points in three of his four appearances since returning to the hardwood. Even though he has to share the ball with Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum, Ingram has managed to get his fair share of opportunities on offense and should continue to produce at a very high level.