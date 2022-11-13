Ingram produced 20 points (8-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals across 38 minutes during Saturday's 119-106 win over the Rockets.

Ingram struggled with his shot through much of the contest, but he came up big when most needed, scoring six points and missing just one shot over the final five minutes to help the Pelicans put the game away. The strong finish helped him get to 20 points for the third time in his past four games. Ingram is also averaging 6.3 boards over the four-game stretch.