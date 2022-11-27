Coach Willie Green said Sunday that Ingram (toe) is considered day-to-day, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Ingram left Friday's game with a left big toe sprain and further testing has revealed no structural damage, per Will Guillory of The Athletic. The Pelicans start a four-game week Monday against the Thunder, and Ingram can likely be considered questionable for that contest.
