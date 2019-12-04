Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Contributes across every category

Ingram recorded 24 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 118-97 loss to the Mavericks.

Ingram pitched in across every column in the box score, setting a season high in steals while matching his season high in assists. He has posted at least 20 points in 11 straight games, and Ingram will look to extend that streak on Thursday versus the Suns before Saturday's rematch versus the Mavericks.