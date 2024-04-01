Pelicans head coach Willie Green said that Ingram (knee) ran on the treadmill Monday and continues to ramp up daily, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

Ingram hasn't played since March 21 due to a left knee bone contusion and will miss his sixth straight game Monday versus Phoenix. He was able to resume light on-court work Friday, and his ability to run on the treadmill marks another small step forward as he works toward a return. Green said that the Pelicans remain optimistic that Ingram will return before the end of the regular season, but a precise timeline likely won't come into focus until the veteran wing is able to take full-contact practice.