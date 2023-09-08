Ingram is inactive for Friday's FIBA World Cup semifinal game against Germany due to an upper respiratory illness, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Ingram won't be available for Team USA on Friday, but the ailment shouldn't affect his availability beyond the next few days. It's unclear if he'll be available for the next game of the tournament.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Does it all in heart-breaking loss•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Passes 40-point mark in finale•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Ties season-high mark in assists•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Powers teams with 36 points•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Posts another triple-double•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Paces team with 26 points•