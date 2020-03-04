Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Decent shooting effort

Ingram delivered 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 139-134 loss to the Timberwolves.

Ingram's numbers have suffered a dip due to Zion Williamson's emergence as a reliable scoring threat, but the former Laker has still managed to top the 20-point plateau in three of his last four games. Since missing three games before the All-Star Break, Ingram has averaged 22.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.