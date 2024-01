Ingram produced 28 points (8-19 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 132-112 victory over the Hornets.

Ingram was outstanding Wednesday and played a huge role in New Orleans' 20-point win, notching his first triple-double of the campaign and reaching the 20-point plateau for the first time since late December. Ingram is averaging 15.0 points, 5.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game this month.