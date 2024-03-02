Ingram ended Friday's 129-102 win over the Pacers with 34 points (13-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds and six assists over 30 minutes.
Ingram led all players in Friday's contest in scoring while ending two rebounds shy of a double-double to go along with a half-dozen rebounds in an all-around showcase. Ingram has surpassed the 30-point mark in 10 games this season, including in two straight outings. He has posted at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists on four occasions.
