Ingram contributed 30 points (10-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one block over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 123-118 play-in game loss to the Thunder.

After the Pelicans blew a substantial lead, Ingram almost single-handedly carried his team to stay in contention, using his floor-stretching ability to make dynamic plays all over the court. The loss finishes up a successful season despite a rash of injuries that forced him to miss 37 games. Ingram finished with a career-best 24.7 points per game over 45 contests.