Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Double-double but poor shooting
Ingram posted 22 points (7-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 108-101 overtime loss to the Nets.
Ingram was awful from the field but once again did a solid job of forcing contact and earning trips to the free throw line. He has already logged five double-doubles through 24 appearances, putting him one behind his record of six across 59 tilts in 2017-18.
