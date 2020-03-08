Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Double-double in win
Ingram had 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3PT, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds and seven assists in Sunday's win over Minnesota.
Ingram took only 12 shots in 40 minutes, but he pulled down double-digit rebounds, while functioning as a playmaker. Ingram's seven assists tied for his most in any game since early January.
