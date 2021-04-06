Ingram (toe) is unlikely to play Tuesday against the Heat, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Ingram was initially deemed questionable, but he's still not feeling healthy enough to see the court. Zion Williamson (thumb) is probable, however. With Ingram unavailable, Williamson could see an expanded offensive role, while at least one of James Johnson, Wes Iwundu and Naji Marshall should pick up more minutes.