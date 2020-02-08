Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Downgraded to doubtful
Ingram (ankle) is "probably doubtful" for Saturday's game against the Pacers according to coach Alvin Gentry, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Although it appears unlikely that Ingram will take the court, his final status will hinge on how well his sprained ankle responds to both treatment and pregame warmups. If he's held out, Josh Hart, J.J. Redick and E'Twaun Moore are all candidates for increased run.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.