Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Downgraded to doubtful

Ingram (ankle) is "probably doubtful" for Saturday's game against the Pacers according to coach Alvin Gentry, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Although it appears unlikely that Ingram will take the court, his final status will hinge on how well his sprained ankle responds to both treatment and pregame warmups. If he's held out, Josh Hart, J.J. Redick and E'Twaun Moore are all candidates for increased run.