Play

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Downgraded to questionable

Ingram (knee) has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Heat.

Ingram was originally deemed probable after missing the past two games due to right knee soreness, but he's apparently experiencing more pain than expected on gameday. If he ends up sitting out Saturday's matchup, Kenrich Williams, E'Twaun Moore and Nicolo Melli could see expanded roles.

More News
Our Latest Stories