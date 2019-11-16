Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Downgraded to questionable
Ingram (knee) has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Heat.
Ingram was originally deemed probable after missing the past two games due to right knee soreness, but he's apparently experiencing more pain than expected on gameday. If he ends up sitting out Saturday's matchup, Kenrich Williams, E'Twaun Moore and Nicolo Melli could see expanded roles.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Probable for Saturday's game•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Won't play Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: MRI comes back clean•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Getting precautionary MRI•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Out Monday vs. Rockets•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.