Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Drops 18 ipoints in narrow win

Ingram totaled 18 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal across 22 minutes in Friday's 128-127 win over the Jazz.

As the rotation begins to crystallize for the Pelicans, it appears that at least for now, Ingram will have a pivotal role in New Orleans. Last season's mainstay at the wing was E'Twaun Moore, who was a DNP in Friday's contest. Although Jrue Holiday's (quad) return will likely have an effect on his former Laker counterparts like Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart, Ingram should end up in the first unit, with J.J. Redick subbing in with the second rotation of players.