Ingram totaled 30 points (12-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists and six rebounds across 39 minutes Friday during the Pelicans' win over the Pacers.

It was Ingram's fifth 30-point performance in 21 games after hitting that plateau 10 times last year across 62 games. It was also the 11th time this season that Ingram has added at least four assists and four rebounds in a game.