Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Drops 31 against Detroit

Ingram had 31 points (11-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six boards, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes of a 105-103 loss to Detroit on Monday.

Ingram lead his team in scoring in their narrow defeat to the Pistons. It was his 15th consecutive game scoring in double figures and the fourth game with more than 30 points this season. The third year man will have his hands full on Wednesday when he goes up against the red hot Bucks.