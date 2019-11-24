Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Drops 33 in loss
Ingram amassed 33 points (12-24 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, four rebounds and a steal across 33 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Jazz.
While Ingram impressed with his efficient offensive performance, the Jazz were able to exploit his defensive lapses causing the 21-year-old to ultimately finish with a minus-20 net rating. Though his game continues to be incomplete, Ingram's made a leap in his first year in New Orleans as he's averaging career-bests in nearly every stat while increasing his efficiency across the board. In 12 appearances, Ingram's offering 26.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.6 threes, while shooting 51.6 percent from the field, 46.3 percent from three and 76.5 percent from the line in 32.8 minutes per night.
