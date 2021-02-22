Ingram scored 33 points (11-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and added six rebounds and three assists in the Pelicans' comeback victory over the Celtics on Sunday.

Ingram contributed a new season-high point total in the largest comeback in franchise history. The Pelicans trailed by as many as 24 points and Ingram's inside-out scoring was a big reason why they were able to battle their way back. The forward has been extremely consistent this season, scoring at least 20 points in all but five games. In the month of February, Ingram is averaging 23.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.