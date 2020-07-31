Ingram scored 23 points (7-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding eight rebounds and a block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 106-104 loss to the Jazz.

The 22-year-old helped the Pels carve out a 12-point lead heading into halftime, but the team faded down the stretch. Ingram broke out in a big way during his first campaign in New Orleans, and there was no sign here the layoff has derailed his momentum.