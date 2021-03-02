Ingram contributed 26 points (11-20 FG, 4-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one block in the Pelican's 129-124 victory over the Jazz on Monday.

Ingram has been on a scoring tear of late, scoring at least 23 points in each of his last six games. While the forward has been efficient from the field of late, making 49.2 percent of his shots over his last six games, he hasn't been consistent from three. Ingram has made just 29.3 percent from beyond the arc over that same span, which is likely why Ingram made a concerted effort to attack the paint in Monday's game as he did not attempt a three for the first time this season.