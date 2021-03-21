Ingram scored a game-high 30 points (11-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding eight assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 113-108 win over the Nuggets.

He tied Zion Williamson in scoring to lead the Pelicans to the victory, the second time in three games Ingram has hit for 30. The 23-year-old has been his usual productive self in March, averaging 23.0 points, 4.8 assists, 4.7 boards and 2.0 threes through nine games.