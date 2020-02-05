Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Erupts for 32 in loss
Ingram scored a team-high 32 points (12-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 120-108 loss to the Bucks.
Impressively, Ingram nearly kept pace with Giannis Antetokounmpo in the scoring department on the night, although his overall contributions couldn't match the reigning MVP. Ingram has scored 20 or more points in four straight games, and over his last 10 the fourth-year forward is averaging a dynamic 25.0 points, 5.4 boards, 4.2 assists and 2.6 threes.
