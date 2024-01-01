Ingram finished Sunday's 129-109 victory over the Lakers with 26 points (10-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and three steals over 38 minutes.

Ingram was impressive Sunday and made his presence felt on both ends of the court, recording multiple tallies in each of the five major categories and being a disruptive force on both ends of the court as New Orleans raced to a 20-point victory. Ingram's versatility has been on full display of late, but he hasn't sacrificed his scoring ability in the process. Over his last 10 games, he's averaging 24.0 points, 5.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.