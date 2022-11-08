Ingram totaled 29 points (12-24 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 37 minutes during Monday's 129-122 loss to the Pacers.

Ingram didn't miss a beat despite missing four games with a concussion, and he has surpassed the 25-point plateau in two of his last three outings since returning to action. Excluding the game in which he had to leave due to the aforementioned injury, Ingram has been outstanding with 25 or more points in all but one game. He's also shooting an impressive 54.5 percent from three-point range, and while some regression can be expected in that department, there's no question he's started the season on a very efficient note.