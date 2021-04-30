Ingram compiled 24 points (10-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT, six rebounds, three assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Thursday's 109-95 win over the Thunder

Ingram's numbers have been very consistent this month, and he's averaged a healthy 25.7 points, 5.5 assists, and 5.4 rebounds since returning from a five-game absence. The stellar play of teammate Zion Williamson has cemented Ingram as the second-best fantasy option on the squad. Still, Ingram and Williamson are viable stacking candidates in DFS contests, as they can rack up numbers independently without too much correlation.