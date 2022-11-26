Ingram won't return to Friday's game against the Grizzlies to a left big toe sprain.

The severity of Ingram's injury is unknown, but it should be noted the Grizzlies were up more than 30 points on New Orleans late in the third quarter at the time of the team's decision. Thus, there was no need for them to put him back in the game. He exited with just eight points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 18 minutes.