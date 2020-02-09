Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Expected back Tuesday

The Pelicans anticipate that Ingram (ankle) will return to the lineup Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports,

Both Ingram and Zion Williamson were forced to sit out Saturday's 124-117 victory over the Pacers with ankle sprains, but the team doesn't believe the injuries are anything more than day-to-day concerns for the two players. Assuming Ingram responds well to treatment and is able to take part in Tuesday's morning shootaround without any complications, he should be available to take on a normal minutes load versus Portland. Over his last five appearances, Ingram is averaging 23.8 points, 6.0 boards, 3.8 assists, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 30.2 minutes while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor and 95.2 percent from the charity stripe.