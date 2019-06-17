Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Expected to be ready for camp
Ingram (shoulder) is expected to be ready before the start of training camp in the fall, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Ingram underwent surgery back in March to address a thoracic outlet issue in his right arm, and while the procedure entails a multi-month recovery, the Duke product is expected to resume on-court activities sometime in July. That should give Ingram, who was shipped to New Orleans in the Anthony Davis deal, a few months to work his way back into shape before the start of camp. The Pelicans' roster figures to undergo more changes between now and October, but the general expectation is that Ingram will start on the wing for his new team.
