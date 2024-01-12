Ingram (Achilles) is now listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Nuggets.
Ingram has been upgraded from questionable to probable Friday despite dealing with right Achilles soreness. Zion Williamson (quadriceps), CJ McCollum (ankle) and Trey Murphy (knee) are all also expected to play against Denver.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Iffy against Denver•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 19 with seven assists•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Excellent all-around effort•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Fills stat sheet Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Fills stat sheet Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 19 points in loss•