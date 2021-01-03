Ingram generated 31 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 11-14 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot across 35 minutes in Saturday's 120-116 win over the Raptors.

Ingram returned to the floor after the ejection on New Year's Eve and turned in a masterful performance. The five-year pro has matured into a top-flite player during his tenure in the Big Easy, and he;'s already on his way to enjoying a career season. His 31 points on Saturday is a new season-high and his best scoring total since last February.